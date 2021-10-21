CIE Tours Blog | October 20, 2021 2:00 PM ET
Discover Halloween’s Origins and Modern-Day Celebrations in Ireland
Halloween, our October 31 celebration of sweets and all things spooky, is the modern-day incarnation of an annual Gaelic festival that originated in ancient Ireland called Samhain (“Sah-win”), which marked the end of the harvest season and the onset of winter. The feasting and festivities were one last hurrah during a time of plenty before the colder, darker portion of the year set in.
It was believed to be the one night of the year when the veil between the realms of the living and the dead was thinnest, and spirits or other supernatural beings could more easily enter our world. The souls of departed kinfolk were thought to visit their families, seeking hospitality, so places were laid for them at the table. Pre-Christian era, appeasements of food and drink were offered to pagan gods in hopes that the people and their livestock would be allowed to survive the winter.
We still celebrate derivations of the symbolic rituals that accompanied Samhain, from pumpkin-carving to costume-wearing traditions. Originally, jack-o’-lanterns were carved from turnips, but the Irish settlers who arrived in America centuries back discovered pumpkins to be more plentiful there.
Ireland’s legacy of widespread emigration is responsible for how heavily its version of Halloween has influenced practices worldwide. If you care to explore its history, or perhaps seek to connect with your own Irish heritage, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin tells stories of the Irish diaspora and its collective impact around the globe.
Still, some of the best All Hallows’ Eve celebrations still take place at home in Ireland, with cities and towns around the country throwing elaborate affairs filled with costumes, contests, family activities and special bonfires that were once believed to protect against evil spirits.
One of the world’s most fantastic and famous Halloween celebrations takes place each year in the walled city of Derry, now in its 35th year. Derry’s Halloween festivities typically last several days and draw over 100,000 revelers. Activities are available for all ages, from family-friendly haunted houses to bone-chilling, adults-only ghost tours. Around the city, restaurants and bars play eerie music and hold costume contests.
Among the citywide events is the brilliant light festival, “Awakening the Walls”, an art installation that showcases over 30 artists and costumed street performers. The Carnival Parade and Fireworks, the centerpiece of the celebration, takes place on Halloween night as everyone gathers around to watch the procession of intricately designed floats and take in the pyrotechnic display.
If you aspire to celebrate the spookiest time of the year in the birthplace of Halloween, turn to CIE Tours to guide the way. With signature Irish hospitality and plenty of stories to be told, CIE Tours offers options from self-drive to fully-guided tours with a private driver, customizable to your wishes. Its eight/nine-day Irish Adventure tour takes you round-trip from Dublin around the Emerald Isle and passes through Derry during Halloween-time. The 12-day Irish Odyssey itinerary also transports guests around the entire country and stops in Derry.
For more information, visit cietours.com.
