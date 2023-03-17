Discover La Paz

La Paz Blog | March 17, 2023 9:00 PM ET
La Paz, Mexico, is popular with travelers and often used as a jumping-off place for adventures on both land and in the Sea of Cortez.
The charming seaside city, founded in the 16th century, has a lot to offer visitors who can choose from charming hotels, a wide variety of delicious eateries and ready themselves for a host of activities located within minutes to a couple of hours drive from the city.
In fact, La Paz is well connected to several other popular destinations on the Baja Peninsula, including just a one-hour drive from Todos Santos and only 100 kilometers to the Cabo San Lucas airport, making it an ideal stop on a longer vacation as well as a destination in itself.
La Paz has its own regional airport and there are easy connections between the city and Guadalajara and Mexico City.
While La Paz is well-known as a gateway for adventure activities, there are many attractions for visitors within the city limits.
Visitors can head to the two-and-a-half-mile-long malecon promenade on the seaside for amazing seafood restaurants, beautiful parks, white-sand beaches and a variety of art installations from both international and Mexican artists. This is an especially beautiful and vibrant spot in the city for amazing sunset views.
In the center of the city, travelers can visit the 19th-century Nuestra Señora de La Paz Cathedral and stroll through the shady Velasco Garden.
The church was built in the later half of the 19th century and was constructed in the neoclassical style with twin towers and a facade popular throughout the Spanish Empire. Inside visitors can see baroque altarpieces from the 18th century that were rescued from abandoned missions.
Velasco Garden or Constitution Plaza is an ideal meeting point. The shady area is typical of Mexican zocalos or main squares with seating areas and a fountain in the center. Visitors will find people gathering here before heading out in the evening before heading out to coffee shops, bars and nightclubs.
There are also a number of other cultural attractions, including the Regional History and Anthropology Museum, the Gray Whale Community Museum, the Art Center, the City Theater and the Casa del Artesa.
The weather in La Paz is inviting year-round. In the summer months, May through October, it is very warm. Milder temperatures prevail in the late fall through early spring when it's warm during the day and cool in the evenings. La Paz's proximity to the desert means nights are chillier.
Travelers will definitely want to carve out some beach time with a stop at Balandra Beach and won't want to miss activities such as swimming with whale sharks and spending time with the playful sea lions in Los Islotes. It is truly a destination that has something for every traveler.
