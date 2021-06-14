Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | June 14, 2021 1:39 PM ET
Discover Princess Hotels & Resorts’ South Asian Wedding Package
Princess Hotels & Resorts has stunning properties located in both Riviera Maya and Punta Cana, and they are ideal spots for hosting destination weddings. Whether couples are looking for small, quaint ceremonies or large, elaborate celebrations, this resort company can make those wedding visions come to life.
The experienced Romance Team is available from start to finish to ensure each ceremony is both memorable and personalized. Each event includes a private function space at no extra cost, but there is always an option to upgrade to a premium setting for an additional fee.
The SHANDHI Package was specifically created for those in search of a South Asian wedding package. With this option, couples and their wedding group get to enjoy six events throughout three days of celebration. Brides and grooms have the option to have indoor or outdoor events, and there are a host of options when it comes to choosing the ambience and décor.
Princess Hotels & Resorts limits the number of weddings hosted each day which ensures the Romance Team is completely available to help each group with festivities throughout the entire event.
Booking a SHANDHI Package at one of Princess Hotels & Resorts’ Caribbean properties is sure to bring any South Asian wedding dreams to life. To top it off, wedding guests are able to enjoy everything else the resorts have to offer throughout the stay, such as pools, the beach, daily entertainment and endless amounts of food and drinks.
To learn more, future wedding couples can contact their travel advisor or email weddings@princess-hotels.com for Dominican Republic resorts or ventas2.riviera@princess-hotels.com for resorts in Mexico.
