Discover RIU Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana

Punta Cana is known as one of the most popular Caribbean beach destinations, with a variety of different resorts and all-inclusive properties to choose from.
RIU Hotels & Resorts has several incredible properties in Punta Cana, and the Riu Bambu Hotel and Riu Republica offer direct access to Riu’s Splash Water World.
The Riu Bambu Hotel is a family-friendly all-inclusive that focuses on fun for everyone. With the RiuLand kids’ club and the Riu4U teen lounge, two child-specific pools and the on-site Splash Water World, the activities are endless!
Parents can head over to one of the six restaurants for a romantic date night, or to the spa or the casino for some more adult fun time.
The Riu Republica is an adults-only option, located near the Riu Bambu Hotel along the Playa Arena Gorda beach. The winner of TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice 2020 award, this beautiful and newly upgraded resort offers everything you’d desire from an adults-only resort, with seven specialty restaurants, ten bars and even a nightclub.
Lastly, these two properties, along with their sister properties in Punta Cana, have free access to Splash Water World, complete with waterslides and aquatubes. No matter if you stay with your family at the Riu Bambu or with a special someone at the Riu Republica, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to unleash your inner child by spending an afternoon or two at Splash Water World.
