Discover Riviera Nayarit's Northern Coast
Discover Riviera Nayarit’s Northern Coast
No matter where tourists choose to stay during their visit to Riviera Nayarit, they’ll encounter gorgeous views, delightful beaches and plenty of delicious cuisine. And although it’s nice to relax in one area, this destination offers so many micro-destinations to explore.
Travelers can choose to discover not only the place they are staying in but the surrounding areas as well. One area that is a must-visit during a stay in Riviera Nayarit is the Northern Coast.
The North Coast consists of San Blas, Costa Santiago, Isla Mexcaltitán and Playa Novillero. Travelers in search of culture and architecture will find in in this region.
Whether it’s a visit to the colonial villages or time spent shopping for handcrafted items, this place offers several opportunities to be immersed in the local culture.
In addition to cultural activities, visitors are spoiled with beautiful beaches to enjoy. And with pleasant year-round weather, theses beaches can be enjoyed at any time.
Similar to other regions, the food in the Northern Coast will not disappoint. From breakfast, lunch or dinner, and everything in between, this region has tasty menu options for visitors to indulge in.
