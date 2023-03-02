Panama Blog | March 02, 2023 5:00 PM ET
Discover the Animals of Panama on World Wildlife Day
Panama is home to a diverse variety of wildlife species from land, to sky to sea.
There are more than 215 types of mammal species, over 220 species of reptile, 160-plus amphibian species and at least 125 animal species awaiting visitors. That doesn't include the more than 900 avian species, the largest number of any country in Central America. It's nearly impossible to name all of the animals here but some of the most popular that visitors may encounter when visiting the country include big cats like jaguars, sloths, birds such as the toucan, under the sea there are whales, dolphins sea turtles and more.
With more than 900 species of birds in the country, every season is birdwatching season and even the city center of Panama City is a birding sanctuary. Metropolitan Natural Park is home to over 200 bird species and visitors can see blue-crowned motmots, lance-tailed manakins, wrens, greenlets, trogons, flycatchers, woodpeckers, toucans, tanagers, and collared aracari.
Humpback whales travel to Panama twice a year, drawn by its oasis of warm water. The country prides itself on caring for the whales who visit to breed and mate.
More than 200 of Panama's beaches are protective nesting sites for sea turtles. Sea turtle conservation is a Panamanian priority with the five turtle species found in the country all on the endangered, critically endangered, or vulnerable by the World Wildlife Fund list. Visitors can help at local sea turtle conservation programs or enrich their knowledge about nesting beach monitoring, scientific data collection, and turtle nesting habits.
On #WorldWildlifeDay, March 3, 2023, Panama is celebrating the incredible diversity of animals that call Panama home. From the jaguars prowling the rainforests to the toucans flying through the canopy, the small country is a bridge for so many species to move between North and South America. Panama is encouraging visitors and the world as a whole to work together to protect and preserve this precious biodiversity for future generations.
What is your favorite Panamanian animal?
