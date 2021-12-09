Guanajuato Blog | December 09, 2021 11:45 AM ET
Discover the Magic of Guanajuato’s Pueblos
Guanajuato is a culturally rich and historically important state in central Mexico. It’s also home to six designed “Pueblos Magicos,” or Magic Towns, that are recognized by the Mexican Ministry of Tourism for their unique cultural, natural and historical heritage.
Dolores Hidalgo is one of the most historically important towns in the state. Considered the home of Mexican Independence, it was the town where priest Don Miguel Hidalgo began the “Grito de Dolores,” or Cry of Dolores, signaling a popular uprising against the Spanish in 1810. The small church in which the Cry of Dolores happened still stands today as a historic site, and the surrounding town is also noted for its handmade pottery.
Mineral de Pozos, like its name suggests, was created because of its silver mines, which are now abandoned and can be explored and toured. The town itself is considered a ghost town, but not because it’s empty of inhabitants. This bohemian-style town offers plenty of legends, history and even events like art and film festivals to enjoy.
Yuriria is the town nestled along Lake Yuririapúndaro, or the Lake of Blood. Its many churches, convents and other historic buildings bring to mind the region’s Spanish heritage, which architecture and history lovers would love exploring. Outdoor lovers can boat and fish on the lake, or take a horseback ride through the countryside. La Joya Crater Park is a must-visit for this Magic Town because it’s home to over fifteen volcanic craters.
Salvatierra is a town that offers a rich religious history; as a center for evangelization for centuries, Salvatierra’s colonial-style churches and haciendas are amazingly well-preserved. It’s also considered a green city, because of its many trees and other verdant vegetation that complement the cultural richness of the city.
Jalpa de Canovas is nestled within fertile lands for farming and has a history of producing grains. Here, travelers can find remnants of the original haciendas, or homesteads where the region’s first farmers settled, as well as the red-brick Señor de la Misericordia church, a photo-worthy aqueduct and gorgeous parks and plazas.
The last Magic Town in Guanajuato, but by no means the least, is Comonfort. It’s the newest Magic Town in the state to be recognized for its heritage, and it is most notable for its two archeological zones, its railroad station-turned-School of Arts, vineyards and its gastronomy.
