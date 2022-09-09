Aurora Expeditions Blog | September 09, 2022 11:00 PM ET
Discover Which Arctic Region Is Right for You
There are so many exciting arctic adventures that it's hard to know which one to choose for a trip. Aurora Expeditions is making the choice easier with helpful suggestions.
With five stunning regions, there's a lot of diversity within the region. Visitors can see awe-inspiring landscapes, rare wildlife, and unusual birds or just marvel at the remoteness of the area.
Aurora Expeditions offers exciting journeys to each of these five destinations.
Travelers looking to visit a land carved from fire and ice can head to Iceland, which showcases the stark beauty and dramatic landscapes of the Arctic and captures the imagination. Sightseeing opportunities are endless with hot springs, calving glaciers, lava-strewn fields, craggy volcanoes and more, offering visitors an unrivaled experience.
Aurora Expeditions' travelers can take advantage of a variety of itineraries, including the 11-day Iceland Circumnavigation, which travels roundtrip from Reyjavik and features whale-watching in Húsavík, the Látrabjarg bird cliffs, a visit to Vatnajökull National Park and Mjóifjördur, a hidden gem of a fjord cherished by locals.
There's also the nine-day Land of Fire and Ice Trek, a roundtrip journey from Reykjavik that immerses guests in Icelandic history and includes a visit to the natural hot springs of Deildartunguhver and hiking through some of the country's remote regions.
Visitors can also go off the beaten path to Jan Mayen, a tiny volcanic island governed by Norway. Located between Norway and Greenland, is no longer off limits to visitors. Aurora Expeditions visits the island on its popular Iceland, Jan Mayan, and Svalbard sailing and now offers the new Northern Lights Explorer itinerary that also visits the remote destination.
Travelers can also head to Svalbard with Aurora Expeditions. The company's 12-day Svalbard Odyssey and 15-day Svalbard in Depth itineraries afford a deep dive into everything unique about this High Arctic archipelago, connecting guests with the majesty of this Arctic wilderness, dramatic fjords, rugged mountain ranges, and Svalbard’s fossil-rich polar desert await.
