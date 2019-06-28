Seabourn Blog | June 28, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Discovering Unique Ports in Southeast Asia
Being at sea is a captivating experience, but it’s the ports of call that make a cruise such a unique form of travel for people. Not only does cruising allow travelers to conveniently visit more than one destination in the same trip, but they are also immersed in some of the best spots that aren’t always easily accessible by train or plane.
Seabourn has an excellent itinerary in Southeast Asia visiting both popular and off-the-grid ports. For example, Phuket is quite a way from Thailand’s capital city. During a visit here, Seabourn guests can continue on to the Phi Phi Islands and Bamboo Island for a unique experience.
Another stop guests will be able to visit is Ko Kood, also referred to as an “unspoiled tropical island paradise.” The island appeals to those who prefer to explore on land and is also a dream for snorkelers and divers.
In addition to these off-the-beaten-path ports, guests traveling with Seabourn will also visit some of the more popular locations including Bangkok, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Here is where travelers will get their city fix doing activities such as shopping, enjoying music and viewing historical architecture.
It’s the best of both worlds, as each experience is different. However, all these places offer stunning views and delicious cuisine to enjoy.
