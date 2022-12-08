Saudi Arabia Blog | December 08, 2022 7:00 PM ET
Do You Need a Visa to Travel to Saudi Arabia?
Travelers from the U.S. do need a visa to visit Saudi Arabia, but the process is easy. There are three steps to acquiring one.
Check if you need a Saudi Visa, apply online and receive an e-Visa approval in 5-30 minutes (in most cases), then book your flight and your hotel and get ready for a wonderful journey.
There are three visa categories, but most U.S. travelers will fall into the eVisa or visa-on-arrival category.
Tourists from the 49 eligible countries listed below can apply for a tourist visa online through the quick and easy-to-use eVisa platform before traveling, or upon arrival in Saudi through the visa offices of the Immigration Department.
Travelers must be at least 18 years old to apply for an eVisa and younger travelers will need to be accompanied by an adult. Like with most travel abroad, passports need to be valid for at least six months.
The cost of the eVisa is SAR535, approximately $142 USD. This cost also includes full health insurance coverage for visitors. The tourist visa on arrival is SAR480. These visas are good for one year from the date of issue and authorize a stay for 90 days in Saudi Arabia with multiple entries.
Payment must be made in Saudi riyals using an international credit or debit card.
The time it takes to get the eVisa is between 5 and 30 minutes and can be done using the eVisa platform.
