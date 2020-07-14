Oasis Hotels & Resorts | July 14, 2020 4:40 PM ET
Enhanced Family Fun at Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis Palm
Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ family resort complex, located in Cancun and comprised of Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis Palm, has recently implemented new and exciting features to enhance the family vacation experience.
Everyone is looking forward to a post-quarantine getaway now that destinations are beginning to open up, and this complex has everything needed to satisfy each and every family member in the group.
The KiddO Zone, which includes 43,000 square feet of dedicated family fun areas, is one of the sections that has new features to offer.
These include a sports bar, the Yucatan Jurassic River (water circuit with games in a Jurassic period theme), The Arcade Zone with all types of games and Pirates Bay, which has an outdoor area with games, ziplines, a camping zone, an open-air movie theater, a shallow pool and activities aboard the Captain Hook pirate ship.
The adults-only Sensoria Spa has also seen new enhancements. It has a new outdoor garden area featuring private cabins for body treatments, Balinese beds, pools and Jacuzzis to help guests relax while taking in the surrounding nature.
There is also a new adults-only pool with a health bar for visitors to enjoy.
No matter the age, there is something for everyone to enjoy at this family-friendly resort complex in Cancun. Contact a travel advisor to begin planning your family vacation.
More Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS