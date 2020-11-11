San Miguel de Allende Blog | November 11, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Enjoy a Day of Golfing in San Miguel de Allende
The grass is always greener in Mexico’s World Heritage City of San Miguel de Allende, where three of the best golf courses offer beautiful vistas, challenging courses and intelligent design.
Zirándaro Golf is a 9-hole, par 3 executive golf course designed by Alarcon Morrish Golf Course Design. Located in a beautiful residential community ten minutes from San Miguel’s historic center, the project was created to evoke the magic of the area’s natural beauty.
The Malanquín Golf Club has been offering visitors to San Miguel de Allende one of the most challenging courses for over fifty years. The course’s 7,289-yard 18-hole par 72 golf course is located in one of the city’s most prestigious areas, built between valleys and wooded hills. The course also features incredible views of the Presa Allende and La Sierra de Guanajuato mountains. Steven Newgent of Newgent Gold & Development designed the course.
Last but not least, the Campo de Golf Ventanas de San Miguel was designed by the legendary Nick Faldo. The course is challenging, at par 70, and features many difficult elevation changes. The course features Kentucky Bluegrass and Bent Grass. The course also features views of the city and the Parroquia in a place that is harmonious with the surrounding nature.
For more information, please visit VisitSanMiguel.com.
