Enjoy a High Value Experience at Sea
Cruising has more than made its return, and as potential travelers research which cruise itinerary might work for their vacation, they often times look at what’s all included in the trip.
With Virgin Voyages, it’s a lot. The cruise line offers travelers more than $600 worth of value during their cruise vacation. The last thing the cruise line wants is passengers having to deal with surprise receipts at the end of their experience.
All food is included on board, in addition to essential drinks. Guests can indulge in any of the 20 plus eateries including both fine dining and casual options. It’s also easy to stay hydrated with unlimited still and sparkling water, juice, soda, tea and coffee.
On top of including food and drinks, Virgin Voyages also includes gratuity in the cost, so guests don’t have to worry about tipping their servers at every meal.
One thing the cruise line includes that guests may not find included on other lines is Wi-Fi. Passengers can browse the web, post on social media and stay connected with friends and family whenever they’d like throughout the cruise experience.
Virgin Voyages also includes group workouts during the sailings. From relaxing options such as yoga and meditation to intense cardio classes like cycling and HIIT, passengers have their choice of fitness during their vacation.
The cruise line is currently offering its biggest sale of the year, the “Sea Blue. Save Green.” wave season deal event, going on now through February 16, 2022.
To learn more about the Virgin Voyages cruise experience or to book your next cruise, contact a travel advisor or visit www.virginvoyages.com.
