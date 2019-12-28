RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | December 28, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Enjoy a Relaxing Winter Escape to Aruba
If you’ve covered all the tropical destinations throughout Mexico, and you’re looking for a unique spot to try out for your next vacation, consider setting your sights on Aruba.
This island is located out of the hurricane belt, so it’s a great option for any time of year, but what better time to go than during the winter when it’s coolers in many areas in the U.S. RIU Hotels & Resorts can help plan your winter escape at one of its two properties in this destination.
Both resorts, Hotel Riu Palace Aruba and Hotel Riu Palace Antillas, have prime locations on the breathtaking Palm Beach. Hotel Riu Palace Aruba has more than 400 rooms and welcomes guests of all ages, and Hotel Riu Palace Antillas is an adults-only property with almost 500 rooms available.
They both offer delicious cuisine options 24 hours a day and plenty of activities to participate in.
On top of spending time at the pool or beach, guests of these resorts can choose to enjoy watersports, golfing and the casino. There is also entertainment throughout the day and each evening.
Whether you’re in search of an exotic place to take the entire family or a romantic getaway, RIU has you covered. Aruba, also known as “One Happy Island,” is an ideal place to go to break up the long winter.
Contact a travel agent or click here to learn more.
More RIU Hotels & Resorts, Aruba
More by RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS