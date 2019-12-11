American Airlines Vacations Blog | December 11, 2019 11:30 AM ET
Enjoy Christmas With the Family in the Caribbean
It’s not too late to book a last-minute vacation package for your family to spend the holiday season in the Caribbean.
With American Airlines Vacations (AAV), you can conveniently bundle flights, car rentals or other forms of transportation and hotel stays all together in one place.
Some of the more popular islands to explore include Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Aruba and the Bahamas. These destinations have several options for all-inclusive, family-friendly resorts with plenty of dining and entertainment options to appease all ages.
Other islands to consider include St. Martin, St. Lucia, Grenada and the Turks & Caicos. Each island has its own characteristics, but all of them provide a Caribbean getaway that includes beach time, delicious meals and friendly people.
If planning a vacation for Christmas doesn’t seem feasible, consider looking into spring break travel or even a summer vacation. You can still wrap up the itinerary and stick it under the tree for your family to open. This way they’ll have something to look forward to, and it might help get them through the long winter.
Contact a travel professional or visit the American Airlines Vacations website to learn more.
