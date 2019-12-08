AmaWaterways Blog | December 08, 2019 6:25 PM ET
Enjoy Family Time With AmaWaterways
This time of year usually brings with it several family get-togethers. With the holidays in full swing and children enjoying time off of school, people have a chance to catch up with their immediate families in addition to relatives.
AmaWaterways’ 2021 Preview Brochure conveniently came out right before Thanksgiving, so families can browse through them while they are together and begin the planning process for their next vacation.
Kristin Karst encourages families to celebrate their love by taking a trip, and she has a few ideas to consider. At the beginning of 2021, AmaWaterways’ 25th ship, AmaLucia, is set to join the fleet. Families can plan to sail the less traveled Moselle river aboard this ship.
Another option would be boarding the AmaKristina and sailing from Lyon to Avignon on the Rhône river, as this ship will be moved to France in 2021.
Guests of AmaWaterways will also have the opportunity for new pre- and post- cruise land programs. In 2021, Mont St. Michel, Lake Como, Champagne and Geneva will all have land programs.
There is so much to look forward to in the coming years, and there are several benefits to securing a vacation early. Families booking early can choose the best staterooms and most convenient flights while also enjoying extra savings.
Visit Kristin’s blog to learn more.
