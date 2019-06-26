Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | June 26, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Enjoy Free Transfers With Sandos Hotels & Resorts
Planning a vacation can be both exciting and stressful. It’s fun to pick out which destination to go to, which resort to stay at and all the excursions you’ll do, but as the prices of everything add up, you tend to worry if you’re spending too much.
In an attempt to help avoid some of the extra costs that come along with planning an all-inclusive vacation, Sandos Hotels & Resorts is now offering free roundtrip airport transportation to and from all of the Sandos properties in Mexico.
There are a few details that come along with this promotion though. First of all, to receive this deal, travelers need to book a vacation that’s at least five nights long—but who doesn’t want to stay at least that long?
Also, this promotion is only happening for a limited time. The vacation must be reserved by August 31, 2019, for travel through December 20, 2020, and the promo code must be added to the booking: TFREE5. Bookings without this promo code will not apply.
