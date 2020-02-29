The Excellence Collection | February 29, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Enjoy Quality Family Time in Playa Mujeres
Whether you’re planning a vacation over the busy spring break season or a last-minute winter getaway, it’s important to choose a destination and resort that fits your needs. When traveling with kids, it’s easy to get stuck at an overcrowded family resort.
However, a stay at Finest Playa Mujeres allows for quality family time together with plenty of space. This resort, part of The Excellence Collection, has less than 500 rooms, allowing for a laidback atmosphere without too much traffic.
Not only is the resort itself spacious, but the Family Suites have plenty of room for the whole family and amenities designed for both adults and children.
The atmosphere at Finest Playa Mujeres caters to guests of all ages. Parents can relax and take in the warm breeze while the kids enjoy watersports and pool time close by.
Visitors can choose to participate in all the activities—swim, enjoy entertainment, take part in a cooking class, etc.—or choose to do nothing at all. The resort also provides guests with easy access to Cancun or Isla Mujeres for an excursion or day trip.
