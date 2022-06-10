Trump International Beach Resort Blog | June 09, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Enjoy South Florida's Beloved Azzurro Restaurant at Trump International Beach Resort
South Florida's beloved Azzurro Italian Restaurant & Bar reopened in March 2022 at its new location at the independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort Miami after spending nearly a decade just down the street.
The restaurant features the best of Italian cuisine while also taking advantage of the nearby ocean’s plethora of fresh seafood offerings. Diners can enjoy homemade pasta like the simple yet splendid Cacio & Pepe to more elaborate dishes like Cioppino. Desserts include Torta de Ricotta and Tiramisu.
Its bar also offers a unique selection of classic favorites and curated cocktails, all made from quality spirits and liquors, complemented by fresh botanicals and fruits.
Managed by Sicilian Paolo Accarpio, the restaurant remains true to its Italian roots and sources the best local and imported ingredients for its dishes.
In addition to Azzurro, Trump International Beach Resort Miami also offers dining at Saka Mori, a Japanese fusion restaurant; and Gili’s Beach Club & Pool Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired outdoor dining area.
