Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | January 10, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Enjoy Sunday Brunch at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina
Sunday brunch has been a tried-and-true tradition for hundreds of years. Its popularity has waned every now and then, but it has recently begun to trend again. And what better way to spend brunch than at Hurricane Hole, Marigot Bay Resort & Marina's dockside dining spot?
The resort welcomes guests to get together as friends and family and enjoy the mouth-watering brunch items, from salads to a Saint Lucian Creole breakfast to Brioche French Toast. Pair your meal with a refreshing brunch cocktail, and there’s no better way to spend your Sunday!
The Hurricane Hole is open to all from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Its laidback atmosphere is perfect for all ages, completed with a lovely view of the bay and the marina.
The Hurricane Hole at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina welcomes family and friends to enjoy good food and fine company during their vacation.
Visit Marigot Bay Resort & Marina’s blog to learn more.
More Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, St. Lucia
More by Marigot Bay Resort & Marina
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS