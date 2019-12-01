Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | December 01, 2019 10:00 AM ET
Enjoy the Festive Season in the Caribbean
As the days get shorter and colder and the winter blues presents itself, Marigot Bay Resort & Marina encourages you to plan a trip to St. Lucia to spend the festive season in a sunny place. The resort has memorable holiday plans in the works with local traditions.
For two weeks, Marigot Bay Resort & Marina has a holiday program in place so families can enjoy Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations during their stay.
All the restaurants, including The Grill, Hurricane Hole, The Rum Cave and the poolside Brut Bar, have delicious cuisine available throughout the day and into the evening. The entertainment includes caroling on Christmas Eve and a live band on Christmas day, in addition to all the usual favorites.
Families can even surprise the kids with an exciting experience such as a private catamaran cruise or a snorkeling excursion, and the Zando's Kids Club has activities to keep them busy throughout the entire stay.
All of these things plus so much more are what makes Marigot Bay Resort & Marina such a memorable place to visit with family. Consider switching up your holiday plans this year to spend time in the Caribbean.
Click here to learn more.
More Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, St. Lucia
More by Marigot Bay Resort & Marina
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS