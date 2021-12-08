Riviera Nayarit | December 08, 2021 9:02 AM ET
Escape the Winter in Riviera Nayarit
Riviera Nayarit, the 200-mile region along the western coastline of Mexico in the state of Nayarit, is a great destination to escape a harsh winter. With average temperatures of 64 degrees Fahrenheit, travelers can enjoy ditching their scarves and coats for lighter clothing and enjoying all the region has to offer, many of which can be done even in winter!
Travelers can enjoy a variety of activities, from surfing to hiking and diving to bird-watching. San Blas and San Pancho in particular offer great spots to view the migratory birds, like flamingos, that spend their winters in the region. Experienced divers can enjoy swimming with turtles, whales and even whale sharks.
Culture lovers can also enjoy Riviera Nayarit’s twenty-three coastal towns, all with their own feel and activities. From luxurious Punta de Mita to little-known but stunning Punta Raza, which offers a stunning beach and turtle sanctuary accessible only by a hike through the jungle.
The region also offers a wide range of accommodation options for travelers of every budget, from rooms that are less than $100 a night to villas along the beach that can be rented for upwards of $20,000. No matter what type of vacation style and budget a traveling party may have, the Riviera Nayarit offers something to match.
The region is also complying with Mexico’s Ministry of Health pandemic guidelines, which include capacity limits at beaches, mask-wearing when in crowded areas and safer protocols in hotels, restaurants and other area attractions, allowing travelers to do more of what they need this winter: relax and enjoy their vacation.
