Oasis Hotels & Resorts | September 21, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Escape to a Romantic Getaway in Cancun
Cancun, Mexico may not be the first place most people think of when deciding on where to go for a romantic getaway. However, it’s all about finding the right place to stay.
This destination offers lovely beaches, several attractions and plenty of activities for couples to enjoy. A stay at Grand Sens Cancun, by Oasis Hotels & Resorts, offers a beachfront setting and is not only an all-inclusive resort but adults-only as well.
Being only a short drive from the airport makes it an ideal spot for a long weekend getaway celebrating an anniversary or simply sneaking in a few nights away from the kids back home to relax and reconnect.
This resort has bright, beautifully decorated rooms and a wide variety of dining options, including both local and international cuisine.
As for entertainment, couples can test their luck at Red Casino—the only casino located in the hotel zone, catch the Red Circus show in the lobby or dance the night away at Kinky Night Club. During the day, couples can soak in the Caribbean sun poolside or on the beach while sipping refreshing cocktails.
There’s no shortage of fun at Grand Sens Cancun.
Contact a travel agent or visit the resort’s website to learn more.
More Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun
More by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS