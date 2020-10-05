The Excellence Collection | October 05, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Escape to Jamaica for a Beach Villa Stay This Winter
The Excellence Collection has luxury resorts strategically placed throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. These beachfront properties are waiting to be visited by eager travelers looking to relax in the sun.
People looking for a high-end getaway this winter can escape to Jamaica for a beach villa stay at Excellence Oyster Bay. Guests can save up to 48 percent with the company’s current promotion.
Visitors to this property staying in a Beach Villa are spoiled with a private outdoor pool and a pristine, white-sand beach area to enjoy. From sunup to sundown, the views are incredible.
Other perks of staying in this room category include a separate living room with its own bar, an expansive Caribbean-style terrace, personalized butler service during the stay and a private boat tour of Glistening Waters Bioluminescent Lagoon, among other amenities.
Those booking a stay between December 24, 2020, and April 3, 2021, will receive up to 48 percent off their beach villa getaway.
Click here to see more details or contact a travel advisor to start planning your vacation to paradise.
