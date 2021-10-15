Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | October 14, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Escape Winter With These Caribbean Cruises on NCL
The colder winter weather brings with it the need for escape, for migration to warmer climates for millions of people each year. What better destination than the Caribbean? With warm waters, sunny weather, white sand beaches and beautiful tropical islands, a Caribbean cruise can offer that perfect escape you’ll be wanting this winter.
Norwegian Cruise Line offers plenty of different itineraries to choose from, including several different ports. Depending on which itinerary you choose, your ship could sail from Miami, Tampa, Port Canaveral in Orlando, New Orleans, San Juan, Puerto Rico or even New York! An expert tip for choosing the best itinerary is to consider the port: if you’ve never been to New Orleans or New York, why not extend your vacation there before or after your cruise to make your vacation even more special?
One cruise sailing from Tampa, Florida is the seven-day Caribbean: Harvest Caye, Cozumel & Roatan itinerary. On this cruise, guests can explore Mayan ruins in Mexico, learn about how chocolate is grown and produced and snorkel or scuba dive along the stunning Mesoamerican Reef in Honduras. The itinerary is also available departing from historic New Orleans.
If you’d like to experience a cruise out of Miami, or see a different side of the Caribbean, try the seven-day Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican Republic itinerary, which visits NCL’s private island, St. Thomas and Tortola, as well as Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.
For the adventurous cruiser, choosing a cruise that ports out of San Juan, Puerto Rico is a great option. Begin your vacation early by spending a few days exploring the incredible island, practicing your Spanish and visiting the historic sites before heading onboard the seven-day Caribbean: Curacao, Aruba and Bonaire itinerary on the Norwegian Epic.
From San Juan, you’ll visit Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, St. Lucia and St. Kitts, which will bring you experiences like diving or hiking the rainforests of St. Lucia, wandering through historic Dutch colonial buildings in Curacao and visiting the site where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Caribbean on St. Kitts.
For a longer cruise, check out the 10-day cruise from New York, the Caribbean: Dominican Republic & Grand Turk. It visits the culinary gem of St. Maarten, as well as St. Thomas, Grand Turk, Tortola and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Other longer cruises can be found here.
For more information, please visit NCL.
