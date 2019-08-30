La Coleccion Resorts Blog | August 30, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Exceptional Service at Ú by Grand Fiesta Americana
Editor's note: The following was written by Fadi Samara, a guest who stayed at the Grand Fiesta Americana April 15-19, 2019.
This is a review of the U at Grand Fiesta Americana. I stayed in April for five days, and overall, this is one of my favorite resorts I have stayed at.
From the exceptional service, attentive staff and extensive food options to the beautiful grounds, clean rooms, spa and resort facilities, the property did not fail us.
We booked the all-inclusive option (U Club), and it was fantastic. Everyone we interacted with was very pleasant, professional and attentive.
Mr. Patricio, Grand Club/U Club Manager, is the most hands-on manager I have ever seen. We found him everywhere lending his staff a hand when needed and making sure his guests were well taken care of. He and his staff made our trip so memorable that we still talk about it to our friends.
I booked three rooms: two U Club Oceanfront Junior Suites and one U Club Oceanfront Master Suite. We had three families, including six kids with ages ranging from three to eight years old.
The Grand Fiesta Americana in Cancun isn’t all-inclusive, but they have the U section of the hotel that offers an all-inclusive package, and this is what we booked.
The U package at the GFA offers a plethora of benefits. We took advantage of (almost) everything, and we enjoyed every bit of it. I arranged transportation from-and-to the airport through the Grand Club team, which was prompt and very comfortable.
Rooms were clean, spacious and nicely appointed. We tried almost every restaurant, and the food at the GFA was excellent. Breakfast and dinner buffets were extensive; pool-side food was exactly what it should be, and the food at the other restaurants—including room service—was delicious.
The grounds were lush and clean. Pools were plenty and not crowded at all, and the beach was serviced, clean and full of beds.
The kids enjoyed their time building castles and playing at the beach. They had a blast at the kids club—where they spent early afternoon hours—and doing their activities at the pools and on the beach. We had a babysitter one night, and it felt that we’ve known her for a while. That’s just the type of staff they have at GFA.
The spa was the largest and most elegant. You just have to go and try it out for yourself. I won’t make this any longer than it is.
If you are going to Cancun, this is where you want to be.
