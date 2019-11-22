Excite Holidays Blog | November 22, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Excite Holidays' Unique Lodging Options
Over time, travel agents usually find that hotels and resorts tend to feel the same. While they vary in size, location and surroundings, many of them offer similar amenities and room categories.
If you have clients looking for something different, consider wowing them with one of Excite Holidays’ unique lodging options, available around the world.
So, what is considered unique?
The Arctic TreeHouse Hotel in Finland offers travelers an experience vs. simply a place to sleep. It’s inspired by childhood dreams and a respect for nature.
Also in Finland is the Arctic Fox Igloos. Visitors to this place can actually sleep under the stars in their private glass igloo located near Lake Ranuanjarvi.
Located in Namibia, Shipwreck Lodge is available for adventure and eco-conscious travelers in search of something out of the norm. This lodge is surrounded by desert and the Atlantic Ocean, and it has a small footprint due to using solar power.
Although eco-friendly travel is a growing trend, some people dream of living the royal life, and they can do just that with a stay at Taj Lake Palace. This castle is located on Lake Pichola in India, and it provides luxurious suites, a day spa and breathtaking views to guests staying at the property.
These are just a few of the many unique lodging options from Excite Holidays' collection.
Click here to see what else is available.
