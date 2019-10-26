Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | October 26, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Excursions to Take During a Stay in Cancun
Cancun has some of the best beaches around, and it’s easy to spend long days relaxing and soaking up the sun either on the long stretch of beaches or by your resort’s pool.
In addition to the beaches, though, there are several activities and tours in the area outside of the resort. Sandos Hotels & Resorts shares a few ideas for travelers heading to this area, and a stay at Sandos Cancun Lifestyle Resort will put you in a great location to access these excursions.
Visit an Island
Staying in Cancun gives visitors easy access to two different islands to visit: Isla Mujeres and Cozumel. Both islands can be accessed by doing a catamaran cruise excursion or simply by taking a ferry over. Once there, activities such as shopping, snorkeling and swimming are available.
Discover the History
Many travelers have an interest in learning about the local culture in the areas they visit, and there are several opportunities to do so during a trip to Cancun. The Mayan ruins in Tulum are both historic and beautiful, and visiting Chichén Itza is another option available. A trip to either area means taking a full-day excursion, but they are both worth making the long trip.
Experience the Nightlife
Sandos also recommends checking out the local nightlife. The hotel zone in Cancun has plenty of bars and nightclubs to choose from, and travelers will meet people from all over the world during a night out on the town.
