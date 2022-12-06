Rachel Virga | December 06, 2022 7:00 AM ET
Experience 2023 Mardi Gras New Orleans Style
The holiday season in New Orleans brings a lot of joy, beautiful scenery, a cheerful atmosphere, and several events across the city - and the celebration doesn’t stop there. Starting January 6, 2023, Carnival season kicks off in the Crescent City. Next year, Mardi Gras Day, or as we call it “Fat Tuesday”, falls on February 21. It’s important to note that Mardi Gras is not celebrated for only one day, rather it is a nearly seven-week season of ongoing festivities. During Carnival, locals and visitors will celebrate Mardi Gras traditions with New Orleans’ celebrated cuisine, music, parades and lots of festive events. If you are visiting New Orleans during Mardi Gras season, plan for lots of king cake tasting, bead-tossing, and revelry!
Where to Watch Parades
Parades roll in various neighborhoods, but the main route is from Napoleon Avenue in the Uptown neighborhood to Canal Street in the Central Business District. Hotels will fill up fast, so book now to reserve your stay!
If you're coming with family, the Uptown neighborhood is recommended for lodging and parade viewing. Some hotels closer to downtown offer balcony viewing or stands for guests.
The mega-krewe Endymion rolls through Mid-City and into downtown, while Krewe du Vieux and other smaller, walking parades, roll through the Marigny/Bywater and the French Quarter. It’s also important to note that Zulu takes a slightly different route from other Uptown parades on Mardi Gras morning, beginning at Claiborne and Jackson avenues in Central City, before meeting up at Jackson and St. Charles avenues, and ending in the historic Tremé neighborhood.
Contrary to popular belief, none of the major parades roll down Bourbon Street. Adults are still often found on the popular street in their own revelry. The Friday before Fat Tuesday is a popular time to hit Bourbon Street for various celebrations like Greasing of the Poles and festive lunches.
Mardi Gras Magic Year-Round
If you cannot visit New Orleans during Carnival season, you can catch a glimpse of Mardi Gras magic in the city throughout the year by taking a tour or visiting a themed museum. Visitors can channel the festivities year-round with a visit to one of New Orleans’ Mardi Gras-centric museums, where floats are built, Mardi Gras Indians are celebrated, and lavish costumes are on perpetual parade. At Mardi Gras World, you’ll experience everything from float design and construction to a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on an entire parade. Don’t forget to take home some Carnival spirit from one of the many stores that offer Mardi Gras beads, costumes, and other local flair. In New Orleans, you will find many year-round activities that will put you in a festive mood and inspire a return visit to the city.
Tip for the Trip
For easy access to parade schedules, route maps, and real-time parade tracking, download the parade tracking app (available for Android and iOS).
