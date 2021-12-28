Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | December 27, 2021 10:56 AM ET
Experience Alaska With Norwegian Cruise Line
Alaska is easily one of the most stunning places in the United States, and it’s no surprise why. From snow-covered mountains and glittering glaciers to whales, bald eagles and bears, there’s truly no end to the majesty of this region of the world.
An Alaska cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line offers plenty of added fun, too. NCL offers five cruise ships to choose from. Two of its newest ships, the Norwegian Encore and the Norwegian Bliss, both offer two-story race tracks and the panoramic Observation Lounge, which is perfect for taking in the glaciers, fjords and even the whales while sipping on a warm drink or cocktail.
Settle into dinner at The Waterfront, a quarter-mile-long oceanfront promenade offering great views of puffins, icebergs, sea otters and more while enjoying seafood, steak or your favorite comfort foods.
Follow up a wildlife tour at Icy Strait Point or a ride on the historic White Pass Scenic Railway with a trip to the Mandara Spa, where the Thermal Suite provides a place to thaw out sore muscles while also providing unobstructed views of the Alaskan wilderness.
The other three ships sailing to Alaska are the Norwegian Jewel, the Norwegian Spirit and the Norwegian Sun. They’re smaller ships, offering fewer guests and more opportunities for closer connections.
These ships also offer a Thermal Spa Suite and hot tubs from which to relax and watch the wildlife after a long day of visiting puppies and dogs at a dog sled camp, hiking Glacier Bay or photographing Alaska’s bald eagles and beautiful, rugged terrain.
These three ships offer a variety of global cuisine, including French, Brazilian and Japanese. Room service is also available, so guests can enjoy a private breakfast from the comfort of their balcony.
No matter which ship a guest chooses, they’ll find an incredible number of excursions that help immerse them in the local culture, history and wildlife of Alaska, from delicious salmon dinners to hiking excursions and a visit to a dog sled camp.
For more information about NCL’s Alaska cruises, please click here.
