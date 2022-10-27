AMR Collection Blog | October 27, 2022 6:00 PM ET
Experience AMRewards
AMRAgents and AMRewards together are one of the most robust travel agent loyalty programs in the industry.
Travel advisors can take advantage of exclusive perks, benefits and opportunities to travel as well as utilize an equally impressive toolkit to support their goals.
With these two programs, advisors gain immersive, firsthand experience clients can rely on.
AMResorts believes that a career doing what you love--selling travel--should be rewarding and encourage advisors to experience it.
Exude Confidence With Master Certification
Travel advisors can soar to new heights with the AMR Agents Master Agent program. Advisors who complete this program receive exclusive benefits, including discounts on travel within 60 days of departure and complimentary resort day passes.
Excel in Business With Award-Winning Sales Support
AMRAgents have access to webinars, video site tours, and a professional media site. Resort contacts and digital brochures are also available at their fingertips. AMR Collection business development managers are also at the ready to assist them with anything they need in order to grow and be successful.
Exciting Benefits & Rewards Advisors Will Love
Advisors can take advantage of an easy-to-use booking engine to redeem complimentary stays. They also can receive bonus cash and a personalized reloadable AMRewards Visa card. Advisors can also reward clients with in-destination gifts, and receive branded merchandise and co-branded marketing solutions.
For more information, check out AMRewards.com now.
