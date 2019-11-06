American Airlines Vacations Blog | November 06, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Experience Aruba With American Airlines Vacations
Travelers around the world are drawn to the Caribbean island of Aruba, located off the coast of Venezuela, for its gorgeous beaches, pleasant year-round temperatures and warm hospitality.
This destination is often referred to as “One Happy Island,” and after a stay on the island, it’s easy to see why. In addition to relaxing on the pristine white-sand beaches, Aruba offers countless activities to participate in.
From exploring caves during the day to checking out the local restaurants and nightlife in the evening, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Water lovers will be in heaven during a visit to this island, as the watersports are endless. There is sailing, deep-sea fishing, surfing, parasailing, underwater tours, kayaking, snorkeling and much more.
With the weather being pleasant all year, visitors can participate in watersports at any time.
American Airlines Vacations (AAV) has vacation packages to this destination ranging from short two- to five- night stays all the way up to six- to ten- night stays. Whether travelers are in need of a hotel only or a package with a flight and car included, AAV has it covered.
For a limited time, guests booking with AAV can save up to 45 percent on vacation packages.
Contact a travel agent or click here to learn more about vacations to Aruba.
