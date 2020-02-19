CIE Tours Blog | February 19, 2020 8:01 AM ET
Experience Britain’s Natural Beauty
There are undiscovered paths within England, Scotland and Wales that lead to breathtaking and invigorating landscapes flanked by postcard-worthy warm and charming villages and towns.
For travelers, it’s a chance to not only discover dramatic coastlines, sandy beaches and towering mountains, but also to slow down and embrace the stunning views, the soaring birds and other local wildlife, and simply breathe.
The time is now to travel to Great Britain, where unique experiences await during all four seasons. The alluring landscapes beckon and provide an ideal backdrop, especially during off-peak and shoulder seasons when crowds are minimal and the beauty of the destination is shared by few.
When traveling on one of the 34 tours or limitless private driver options through Britain available year-round with CIE Tours, guests are immersed into the world of Britain’s striking and diverse natural beauty that also offers a glimpse into the cultural and historical essence of the destination.
The Lake District in Northwest England in Cumbria is home to such natural beauty that it inspired the poetry of William Wordsworth. It is also where the famed children’s storybook writer and also conservationist Beatrix Potter lived. Windermere Lake at 10.5 miles long and one mile wide is the largest natural lake in England. Woodlands and welcoming lake villages are part of the distinct beauty of the region.
Here also are towns filled with stories that invite travelers in, such as the creation of legendary gingerbread in 1854 in Grasmere. Today, the sweet is still made with the original recipe and sold at the Grasmere Gingerbread Shop. On CIE Tours’ Best of Northern England tour, guests get to visit the famed shop, learn more about Beatrix Potter and cruise Windemere Lake.
Head to England’s southern coast to explore the undiscovered gem of the Seven Sisters white cliffs, named for their seven hilltops and their bright white color from the chalk on the cliff face. Located in East Sussex overlooking the English Channel, the striking seaside sight is near the coastal hamlet of Birling Gap with its own inspiring views. CIE Tours’ visits the region during its Best of Southern England and Taste of England tours.
The spectacular narrow-gauge train ride through Snowdonia National Park in North Wales is an ideal way to take in the breathtaking beauty of the Welsh region, including the towering Mount Snowdon. The Snowdon Mountain Railway has been taking guests to the top of the summit since 1896.
Called Yr Wyddfa in Welsh, Mount Snowdon is the highest point not only in Wales but also in England. At more than 3,500 feet high, it offers sweeping views that can even reach Ireland on a clear day. The train ride, as well as a stop in the nearby quaint scenic villages of Betws-y-Coed in Snowdonia Forest Park and medieval Conwy, are a part of CIE Tours’ Heart of Wales & England tour.
In Scotland, the untouched Outer Hebrides region lies off the west coast. Gaelic is spoken widely and many scenic sights offer their own historical significance. A visit to the Isle of Lewis unveils fascinating treasures. The relatively flat island offers a picturesque beach and a rugged coastline, but its spooky ancient Callanish Standing Stones, which date from 2000 BC and stand tall in a cross shape, is the most startling of its sights.
Harris’ diverse landscapes stretch from mountains in North Harris to wide beaches, such as Horgabost, in South Harris. Travelers can see the famous Harris Tweed and learn about local gin and whisky production at the Isle of Harris Distillery while on the island. These sights can be visited as part of a smaller group experience on CIE Tours’ The Outer Hebrides: Scotland's Gaelic West.
