Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | February 24, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Experience Buenos Aires, Argentina Like a Local
Some travelers find the touristy stuff boring and overrated, not to mention overcrowded. While there are benefits to visiting the most popular tourist attractions in any destination, it's also nice to pretend to be a local once in awhile. The local insider tips you’ll find here will recommend which neighborhoods to visit, where to eat and what to do to experience the culture of Buenos Aires like a local.
Wander around the cobblestone streets of the neighborhood of Palermo to scope out brilliant street art and bask in the perfume of its parks. To see a piece of Buenos Aires’ ornate past, visit Recoleta, where you’ll find fancy hotels, an ornate graveyard and more.
Visit San Telmo to eat the country’s delicacy: asado, or grilled meats. Along the way, you’ll most likely run into a pair or two dancing the Argentine tango.
To breakfast like a local, visit the Santal Café near Cabildo Avenue, where they serve delicious and hearty breakfasts with eggs, homemade bread and coffee. El Sanjuanino is located in Recoleta and serves traditional Argentine meals, like empanadas, tamales and locro, a type of stew.
Later on for dinner, dine at Las Cabras, where you’ll be treated to Argentinian steak. For a glass of wine or craft cocktails, visit La Poesia or the Doppelganger Bar, both in San Telmo.
Beyond the usual attractions are a wealth of lesser-known attractions that locals prefer to visit. The Costanera Sur Nature Reserve is a lush reserve perfect for a picnic. The Bebop Club is a great opportunity to listen to local jazz, funk, blues and soul music in the Monserrat neighborhood. Lastly, visit Salón Marabú to master the art of the tango.
Visit these places and more on Atlas Ocean Voyages’ “8-Night Argentine Thrill” adventure.
More Atlas Ocean Voyages, Buenos Aires
More by Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS