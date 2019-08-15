Crystal Cruises Blog | August 15, 2019 11:30 AM ET
Experience Dinner and a Show On Board
During a vacation aboard one of Crystal Cruises’ ships, your entire experience will be a memorable one. You’ll enjoy beautiful views and excellent entertainment, and you’ll travel to unique destinations throughout the trip.
You’ll also take a culinary journey of a lifetime.
With the mood set in the Stardust Club, including the reminiscent sounds of Sinatra and dimmed lighting, guests experience dinner and a show. These Black Tie Optional events aboard the Crystal Serenity include cuisine that showcases the flavors of the world.
The show begins as Chef Jon Ashton, along with Crystal’s expert chefs, create a delicious menu for their guests. From caviar and beef tenderloin to sea bass and chocolate truffle cake, everyone will leave feeling full and satisfied.
The preparations are meant to take guests back in time to the days when Swing was King and black-tie dinners weren’t uncommon. Travelers looking to reminisce and enjoy dinner and a show will love taking this culinary journey as part of their memorable Crystal experience.
