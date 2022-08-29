AMR Collection Blog | August 29, 2022 9:00 PM ET
Experience Endless Privileges With AMR Collection
All-inclusive packages with AMR Collection resorts are so inclusive they even have a separate name. Take, for example, the most inclusive of all, Endless Privileges.
This level of luxury has a number of amenities built right into the guest's stay, ideal for the thoughtful, discerning traveler.
What can they expect? To be pampered--lavishly.
AMR Collections' Endless Privileges starts with gourmet, à la carte dining options that feature an assortment of organic food and beverage selections as well as a bottle of sparkling wine and fresh fruit delivered daily to the guest room.
Guests have access to limitless international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour in-suite dining and a minibar that is refreshed twice daily. This is in addition to 24-hour concierge services and thrice-daily maid service.
Rooms are luxuriously appointed as well as spacious and calls worldwide are complimentary. Rooms are also outfitted with high-end touches such as Bvlgari bath amenities and come with a welcome bottle of tequila or rum.
Endless Privileges also includes complimentary, 24-hour laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi access and there are no check-in or checkout times.
Guests can enjoy afternoon tea time with live plant infusions each day of their trip, and they receive a complimentary 20-minute wellness experience or fitness consultation.
