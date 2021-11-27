ALG Vacations Blog | November 26, 2021 4:00 PM ET
Experience More at the Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana
The adults-only Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana offers an experiential escape where everything is tailored to heighten the senses, relax the mind and invigorate the body.
Guests will find relaxing aromatherapy scents wafting throughout the resort’s indoor areas, providing relaxation in every room. Each of its modern 347 guestrooms offers Molton Brown amenities and Nespresso machines to help make every night and morning as satisfying as they can be.
With eleven different room categories, including a large number of swim-up rooms, a trip to the pool to swim some laps is usually only a few steps away. The Luna Suite, the largest suite at the resort, even includes a private pool.
Small, tucked-away Zen spaces with waterfalls, lush greenery, hammocks and other amenities also help guests breathe deeply and exhale all the stress they’ve been carrying. These spaces can be found throughout the resort’s outdoor areas.
The Feel Harmony Spa, a member of Prestige Partner Natura Bisse, offers upscale wellness activities like aromatherapy rituals, hydrotherapy, a menu of massages as well as a sauna, steam room and pool for guests to enjoy.
For a more energetic scene, visit one of the resort’s free events, like its themed parties, live entertainment or a daytime activity like beach yoga. After you’ve whetted your appetite by making new friends and getting active, visit one of the resort’s free dining options, which include global cuisine styles like French, Japanese, Mediterranean and local Dominican.
The luxury and emphasis on experience make the Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana a rejuvenating all-inclusive, adults-only resort destination in the Dominican Republic.
