Experience Paris Like a Local
Travelers taking a cruise to Paris often have a limited amount of time to spend in the City of Light, so it’s important to make the most of it as possible. That means when you step into the port of Honfleur and make your way into Paris, you’ll want to step outside of the popular tourist areas and experience the city a little like a local.
One method of experiencing Paris like a local is engaging in flâner, a French word that means “to stroll,” but has a deeper meaning in the ancient city. To Parisians, the word means to experience Paris by walking around – which, lucky for travelers and locals alike – is very easy in Paris! Wander from the Seine in the Eiffel Tower District to the former artist colony of Montmartre on the city’s outskirts, where artists like Picasso and Dali once frequented.
Travelers can also enjoy riding a Vélib bike, take an electric scooter or hop on the metro to go a bit further or save on walking.
Shopping in Paris can be a fun experience, but some of the best places can be found outside of the famed Champs-Elysées, like the Golden Triangle. Located just outside of the Champs-Elysées is where iconic fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Hermès can be found.
Further away is Karl Lagerfeld’s 7L Bookstore, a modern bookstore offering books ranging from architecture to design and rare books, located in the city’s 7th arrondissement.
Visiting Paris is never complete without partaking in some cultural experiences, and one such cultural experience that all travelers heading to the city should enjoy is visiting a museum. While the Louvre is incredibly popular for a reason, there are other incredible, smaller museums that locals prefer, like the Musée de l’Orangerie, Musée Marmottan, which houses the largest collection of Monet’s paintings, or Palais Galliera, which is a fashion museum with an exhibit entirely devoted to Chanel.
Travelers can visit Paris and experience it like a local with Atlas Ocean Voyages’ 12-Night Hamburg to London or the 13-Night London to Porto itineraries.
