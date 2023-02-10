Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | February 09, 2023 9:00 PM ET
Experience Platinum Princess
Travelers heading to Princess Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana can enhance their stay by booking Platinum Suites at Grand Bavaro Princess.
Situated on the beautiful Bavaro Beach in the Dominican Republic, the five-star luxury resort offers 1,290 spacious and fully equipped rooms, 10 themed restaurants, a full roster of entertainment and a Miniclub for kids.
The most discerning guests will want to book Platinum rooms. These guests will receive a variety of added perks, including preferred room location, exclusive services, exclusive access to VIP areas and restaurants and premium liquor and room service.
Platinum Princess guests also receive a welcome cocktail, a basket of fruit, a bottle of rum and a free minibar.
In the Exclusive Platinum Club, there are three exclusive restaurants for guests, a lounge, four exclusive bars, a beach club and a pool for kids and adults.
The pampering begins at arrival where Platinum guests head to a private reception area for their arrival cocktail and wet towelettes. A private concierge is also designated for Platinum guests who also receive turndown service and beach towels and bathrobes delivered to the room.
The exclusive Platinum beach club offers luxurious loungers and waiter service for drinks. They also can book a la carte restaurants and receive premium drinks. Guests can also relax at the spa and will get 10 percent off spa treatments and have a Princess beach bag, luxury toiletries and on-site transportation around the resort.
More Princess Hotels & Resorts, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
More by Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS