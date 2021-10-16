Puerto Vallarta Blog | October 15, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Experience Puerto Vallarta With These Activities
Puerto Vallarta, located in the state of Jalisco along the western coast of Mexico, offers incredible arts, culture, culinary and adventure activities for any vacation group, family or couple. Long recognized as an LGBTQ-friendly destination, it’s also a welcoming area for travelers.
Whether travelers just want to relax on the beach or visit a biodiverse cloud forest, wander through the city’s artistic districts or experience its history for themselves, tours can help with the planning and offer an organized and knowledgeable way to dive deep into Puerto Vallarta.
They’re also run by locals themselves and are considered responsible forms of travel because travelers who book tours can make a positive impact on the region’s economy.
Ecotours de Mexico is a great option to explore the region’s wildlife. Travelers can book a whale watching tour guided by a professional marine biologist and learn about these incredible giants that migrate along the coast of Mexico every year. The tour operator also offers excursions to the beautiful Islas Marietas and Los Arcos.
To experience the city from a local’s point of view, book a tour with Puerto Vallarta Walking Tours, which officially reopens this month and offers tours for six individuals or less. With walking tours visiting the different regions of the city, including one that visits the historic home of actor Elizabeth Taylor and another that guides travelers through the historic El Centro area, travelers can learn the stories that define Puerto Vallarta.
More interested in the food? Vallarta Eats Food Tours and Vallarta Food Tours offer a tour that suits everyone’s palate. From alcohol tours to street food tours, taco tours and even chocolate tours, travelers can learn about the region’s delicious culture through their taste buds. Vallarta Food Tours even offers virtual cooking classes throughout the pandemic, so you can enjoy the region’s foods from the comfort of your home.
