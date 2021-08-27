RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | August 27, 2021 4:00 PM ET
Experience Punta Cana With RIU Hotels & Resorts
Punta Cana is a popular resort destination in the Dominican Republic because of its gorgeous beaches, turquoise waters and warm weather. Nearby, visitors to this region can explore the colonial city of Santo Domingo, the Ojos Indígenas Ecological Reserve, as well as the islands of Catalina and Saona.
You’ll find plenty of resorts in the area, but two go-to all-inclusive resorts are the Riu Palace Bavaro Resort and the Riu Palace Punta Cana Resort.
These two resorts are both located on the photogenic Arena Gorda beach within the same resort complex. Both properties live up to their name, resembling white palaces along the shore with their white exteriors, large arches and pointed, Spanish-style rooftop decorations.
The Riu Palace Bavaro Resort offers guests 600 rooms and twelve private villas. With its all-inclusive concept, everything, such as room service, sports and other activities, is included. It’s a family-friendly resort with a children’s pool and kids’ club, and a stay here even offers access to the Splash Water World.
Located nearby within the same resort complex is the Riu Palace Punta Cana Resort, another family-friendly property. With another 600 rooms, this resort offers three large swimming pools, the same all-inclusive access to dining and activities, as well as direct access to the beautiful Arena Gorda beach.
