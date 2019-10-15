Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | October 15, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Experience Royal Service at Paradisus La Perla
If you’re planning to go on a vacation this fall or winter, why not go all out?
Many travelers choose to upgrade their vacations during a special occasion, such as an anniversary, honeymoon, babymoon, work promotion or graduation. However, there doesn’t always need to be a specific reason to make the stay extra special.
Consider upgrading your stay in Playa del Carmen by experiencing the Royal Service at Paradises La Perla. The resort is adults only and all-inclusive, but staying in a Royal Service VIP suite takes the vacation up another notch. Take a look at a few of the perks included when choosing this category:
—Distinctive Royal Service VIP suites in an exclusive, private environment
—Discreet, personalized assistance from butlers who will attend to all your needs
—Luxurious suites in the resort's most exclusive area, with a private whirlpool on the terrace
—Elegant Lounge for private check-in and check-out
—Private swimming pool, including bar
—Private beach, in the exclusive Royal Service area, with concierge service
—Water ritual at the YHI Spa included for Royal Service guests
—Very near the attractions of La Quinta Avenida of Playa del Carmen
Visit the Paradisus La Perla website to learn more.
