April 07, 2022
Experience the Best in Chilean Cultural Gems
Chile is most recognized for its incredible natural diversity and geography, from the world’s driest desert to its Patagonian glaciers, but it’s also home to incredible arts and culture, including a history of poetry and musical flourishing.
This year’s musical festivals have already begun with gusto in Chile; its three-day Lollapalooza back in March welcomed famous acts like Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters and Doja Cat, among many others, including popular Latin American musicians.
The biggest festival in Chile this year is going to be in Santiago this November. The Primavera Sound Festival is usually held in Spain each year, but its location in Chile makes it the first Latin American country to host the week-long festival.
The festival will be held November 7-13, 2022. While the festival’s lineup has not yet been announced, those interested in learning more can sign up for email updates on the festival’s website.
Primavera Sound Chile will be hosted at Cerrillos Bicentennial Park, the fourth largest park in Santiago, which features incredible green spaces, an amphitheater, lagoon and an open-air museum filled with floor murals called the Paseo de los Vientos, all against a stunning backdrop of the Andes Mountains.
For those interested in Chile’s poetic history, travelers should visit the Elqui Valley, where poet and Nobel Laureate Gabriela Mistral was born. Visit the museum of her life and works in Vicuña, take a vineyard tour and wine tasting at one or several of the valley’s incredible wineries and spend a night or two camping in the valley’s incredible International Dark Skies Sanctuary.
Those wanting to explore Pablo Neruda’s world can visit the city of Valparaíso and his sanctuary on Isla Negra, where travelers can tour his house and his unique collections, as well as Cantalao, “Neruda’s dream,” which offers beautiful beaches and natural vistas.
Valparaíso is a UNESCO-designated World Heritage City and offers incredible cultural and historic experiences, including La Sebastiana, the Nobel Laureate’s city home, now a museum. Other attractions include riding on one of the hilly city’s funiculars or enjoying an espresso in one of its historic cafes.
Lesser known but no less important are the cultural contributions of Chile’s indigenous populations. Near Lauca National Park, travelers can learn about the Aymara culture in Chucuyo and its nearby estancias. In Temuco, they can immerse themselves in Mapuche culture and explore the region’s Lake Budi, its forests and its hot springs. Many museums across Chile also pay homage to both pre-historic and current indigenous cultures, too.
