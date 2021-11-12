Guanajuato Blog | November 11, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Experience the Home of Mezcal in Guanajuato
Mezcal, the sister spirit to tequila, began production in what would eventually become Mexico in the eighteenth century, when the Spanish colony granted the first permit to create the drink to the hacienda of the Marques de Berrios, then called Destilado Criollo, because it mixed the traditional Spanish distillation techniques with the hundreds of agave species that grow in the region, including the native Agave Salmiana.
Today, that region is called Guanajuato and is home to plenty of incredible mezcal distilleries. There’s even a Mezcal Route for people to tour the different distilleries in the towns of San Luis de la Paz and San Felipe. Some mezcal haciendas have been producing mezcals for two hundred years!
In San Felipe, travelers can enjoy Jaral de Berrio, which has been producing mezcal since 1764, along with Villasuso Mezcal, Torres Mochas Mezcal and Mezcal Penca and Stone. San Felipe also offers the architectural marvels of the Cathedral de León and the Juarez Theatre.
In San Luis de la Paz, travelers can explore the area’s rich mezcal heritage at Mezcal Rancho la Quinta, which has been producing mezcals since 1874, as well as Chantaman Mezcal and Mezcal Hacienda Vergel de Guadalupe, which also has a history dating back to 1780.
Travelers to this region can also explore the town’s Pozos de Mineral, the abandoned mining town that draws visitors to both its underground and aboveground attractions, as well as the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel, a beautiful pink stone cathedral.
Guanajuato is rich in both agricultural and gastronomic heritage. From mezcals to strawberries to wines and cheeses, any foodie can find plenty of local attractions to enjoy with both their minds and their stomachs.
For more information, please click here.
More State of Guanajuato, Guanajuato
More by Guanajuato Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS