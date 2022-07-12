Windstar Cruises Blog | July 12, 2022 4:00 PM ET
Experience the Quiet Beauty of Tahiti with Windstar Cruises
A cruise to Tahiti, French Polynesia is the best way to truly discover the beauty of the island chain, which comprises over 100 lush, tropical islands. A smaller yacht, like the kinds Windstar Cruises employs on its itineraries to the region, is a great option, allowing travelers to dock in smaller ports and maneuver around the islands.
Tahiti and French Polynesia is so much more than the idyllic overwater bungalows that are so popular in photos of the islands. It’s the welcoming culture, the friendly people, the incredible food and the jungles and wildlife that make it a truly memorable experience.
One such itinerary is the 10-day Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Cruise, which includes stops in the Tuamotu Islands, an island chain of about 80 small coral islands including Rangaroa and Fakarava, a UNESCO-designated biosphere reserve, with unparalleled opportunities for snorkeling and diving in a diverse marine ecosystem.
The round-trip Papeete to Papeete itinerary also visits Bora Bora, Huahine, Motu Mahaea and Moorea, with several days in Papeete and two in Bora Bora.
Excursions on a Tahiti cruise can range from pearl farm tours to diving and snorkeling excursions, jungle hikes and cultural tours, all memorable experiences that enhance a traveler’s understanding of and appreciation for the destinations visited.
Windstar Cruises also offers cruise, air and hotel packages for a variety of different itineraries, simplifying the travel planning process. Included is airfare from a major hub to the port city of choice, a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, a one-night post-cruise hotel stay and all hotel and airport transfers.
Travelers can book a Cruise + Air + Hotel Package before August 31, 2022 to receive a free upgrade to an all-inclusive format, which provides complimentary beverages, unlimited Wi-Fi and all gratuities.
For more information about Windstar Cruises’ Tahiti itineraries, please click here.
More Windstar Cruises, Tahiti
More by Windstar Cruises Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS