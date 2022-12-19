WIMCO Villas Blog | December 19, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Interested in a one-of-a-kind experience in the Caribbean? Experience the WIMCO Villa Advantage.
Renting a private villa is appealing for many different reasons such as privacy and exclusivity, and WIMCO Villas enhances that even further, combining the company's intimate knowledge of their destinations with only the best properties around.
The company offers access to more than 1,850 of the finest properties in 38 vacation destinations from the Caribbean, to North America to Europe.
Villas range in size from one to 10 bedrooms. Guests have access to all kinds of amenities in their home away from home as well.
WIMCO villa vacation specialists help clients select the right property based on their needs and concierge service goes above and beyond to create a seamless experience, assisting with flight reservations service, booking rental cars, activities, restaurants, private chefs and more. This saves guests time and reduces the stress of planning a vacation.
Whether it's a secluded, romantic retreat or a family beach vacation, there are villas for everyone on the list. For example, travelers can choose a five-bedroom, five-bath villa in St Barts that offers a private pool, is steps from the beach and a short walk to tennis courts for the ideal family reunion.
Travelers can also look to WIMCO for private islands, rockstar villas, villas with staff and more.
