Experience These Unexpected Wine Destinations
Part of what makes experiencing a destination so great is tasting what it produces. While some places are renowned for their wine production, others are not, but that doesn’t mean you can’t experience a delightful vintage or local blend while you’re there.
Here are a few unexpected wine destinations across the globe, which you can discover aboard an Atlas Ocean Voyages cruise.
Tuscany might be the first choice for wine lovers visiting Italy, but Mount Etna’s volcanic soil gives the wine produced at the Benanti winery a distinct flavor, as does the regional Carricante white grapes that are grown in Sicily. Travelers can explore Mount Etna and taste its wine aboard the “7-Night Iconic Greece and Italy” cruise.
Morocco may be another unexpected wine region, but its close proximity to Spain and Portugal makes it a great environment for growing wine grapes. The country is home to five wine regions and four wineries that are open to travelers to taste the red wines and rosés produced there. Guests aboard the “7-Night Tenerife to Lisbon” journey can taste the wines for themselves.
Fans of Cabernet, Merlot, Malbec, Riesling, Pinot Noir and Traminer wines will love visiting Patagonia’s two wine regions in Argentina. Rio Negro and Neuquen grow great grapes due to their dry climate. Explorers taking an “8-Night Argentine Thrill,” “7-Night Ushuaia to Buenos Aires” or “12-Night Valparaiso to Ushuaia” itinerary can sample these wines.
Pelješac in Croatia, located about an hour’s drive from Dubrovnik, is where wine lovers can find the world’s first underwater winery, the Edivo Vina winery. Here, instead of aging the wine underground, they cover the wine’s glass bottles in clay amphora and submerge the wine under the Adriatic Sea for a few years. Guests aboard the “10-Night Athens to Venice” or the “9-Night Venice to Athens” itineraries can enjoy tasting this seaworthy wine.
