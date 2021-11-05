Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | November 03, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Experience Two New Cruise Itineraries Out of Galveston
Cruisers can now explore the cruise port of Galveston, Texas before heading on Norwegian Cruise Line’s new ship, the Norwegian Prima, which is offering seven-day or 11-day cruises out of the port in 2022 and 2023.
The seven-day cruise is the round-trip “Caribbean: Harvest Caye, Cozumel & Roatan” itinerary. Stopping at the Mexican island of Cozumel, families can explore the island and its beaches and enjoy fishing, diving and snorkeling. Excursions are also available to explore the area’s Mayan ruins, Tulum or Chichen Itza. Other ports include NCL’s private island, Harvest Caye, as well as Roatan, Honduras and Costa Maya, Mexico.
For a longer itinerary, check out the 11-day “Caribbean: Curacao, Aruba & Cozumel” cruise, which begins in Galveston and ends in Miami. Traveling to Kralendijk, Bonaire will immerse families in Dutch Caribbean culture, as well as bring them close to some of the region’s best diving spots. NCL offers beginner’s SCUBA lessons that allow individuals to learn the ropes while diving along the island’s shallower waters, which still offer beautiful wildlife.
Another great destination in the itinerary is Oranjestad, Aruba. Another Dutch Caribbean isle, families or friends can enjoy beaching it, exploring the city’s beautiful culture and rich history. Experienced divers can enjoy diving the Wreck of Antilla, one of the largest shipwrecks in the Caribbean. Beginners or non-divers can also snorkel the shallow wreck, too.
Top off the Dutch Caribbean culture with a stop to Willemstad, Curacao. The Hato Caves offer a beautiful look at the island’s underworld and its fruit bats, while an exploration around the UNESCO World Heritage city brings you close to the beautifully preserved history and culture of the island, as well as its delicious Dutch-Caribbean cuisine.
