Experience Virgin Voyages Like the Bachelorettes
Virgin Voyages got its television debut with a lot of buzz when it became the setting of episode five of the nineteenth season of the reality drama show The Bachelorette. So now that you’ve seen the Valiant Lady in action, let’s see what you can do to experience Virgin Voyages like Rachel and Gabby, our Bachelorettes.
First off, the Bachelorettes enjoyed sailing on the Valiant Lady, which typically cruises the Mediterranean. They stayed in their own Massive Suites, which, like their name suggests, are massive! With over 2,000 square feet of living space, these snazzy suites offer their very own outdoor hot tub on the suite’s oversized balcony, its own music room, a bottomless in-room bar and, of course, the cruise line’s signature hand-woven balcony hammocks.
Dates and cocktail parties were held at popular lounges and bars onboard, including SIP, the line’s velvet-and-copper Champagne lounge and On The Rocks, the line’s mixology bar that focuses on aged spirits. Guests aboard the ship can also take selfies where Bachelorette Rachel kissed Tyler along the glimmering walls of The Manor, the all-in-one two-story nightclub, theater and bar space onboard.
The episode’s rose ceremony was held at the Aquatic Club, where guests can lay out along the double-sized day beds to catch some rays or cool off in the pool during the day, or paint the ship red during the line’s Scarlet Night parties, when guests wear red and dance the night away on the top deck.
