Experiencias Xcaret Blog | September 10, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Experience Whitewater Rapids in the Riviera Maya
The newest park by Grupo Xcaret offers the only whitewater rapids in Cancun and the Rivera Maya. You may find this activity under the name Barracuda, and it is now officially open.
Get ready to be flooded with emotions, have your adrenaline levels raised and embark on the most extreme adventure. From the very moment you arrive at Xavage, you will feel the uncontrollable excitement.
Take part in the next generation of extreme activities which are sectioned off into seven diverse attractions, each one named after fierce wildlife, marine life animals and insects.
Barracuda is quickly becoming one of the most talked about attractions in the destination: the only whitewater rapids in Cancun.
This is an extreme rafting course, which is 656 yards in length, is where you will start out rafting in class I level rapids and end up in class III rapids. This activity does not require previous experience and is ready for you and your companions to take part in it!
Before setting off into this activity, we recommend you store your personal belongings in the lockers that are provided at the park. Slip on your water shoes, fasten your headgear, put on your life jacket, grab your rowing paddle and get ready to get drenched in water and embark on the adventure of your life.
The activity will start out with some quick instructions that will allow you to work with all members aboard the raft so that you can all conquer the exhilarating water rapids.
Barracuda is filled with drops, water splashers, obstacles and currents that will test your coordination and balance abilities, and it will also require you to overcome the challenge along with your team members without flipping over and trying to keep everyone on board.
How and When You Can Visit the Park
Xavage is open Monday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and it is located on the Chetumal - Puerto Juárez highway, only 10 minutes from Cancun International Airport, 25 minutes from Cancun’s hotel zone and 35 minutes from Playa del Carmen.
You can arrive by car, taxi or by purchasing the tour which includes round trip transportation from the comfort of your hotel.
Get ready to unleash the wild within! Xavage is a place to test your limits in a safe environment with Barracuda and the most extreme activities in the Riviera Maya and Cancun!
More Experiencias Xcaret, Riviera Maya
More by Experiencias Xcaret Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS